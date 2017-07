JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – An emergency shelter in Montgomery County is open after residents lost power Tuesday.

Officials set up the emergency shelter at the Blair Elementary School at 1:00 p.m.

The Red Cross will be offering water, ice, snacks, phone charging stations and a place for people to stay once power is restored.

Officials say the emergency shelter will stay open until the power is restored in the area.

For more information, you can call (937) 262-3591.