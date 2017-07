After 27 years as the voice of the world’s most famous muppet, puppeteer Steve Whitmire will no longer voice Kermit the Frog.

Whitmire joined the Muppets in 1978 and has been the man behind the frog, since taking over for creator Jim Henson in 1990.

Whitmire said he’s always tried to keep Kermit true to Henson’s original character.

Longtime Muppet performer Matt Vogel will take over voicing duties.