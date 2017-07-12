Miami Co. residents can text emergencies

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami County residents can now use their cell phones to text emergencies.

The Board of Miami County Commissioner, Miami County Communication Center Board of Directors, and The Miami County Communications Center announced Wednesday that Text-to-911 can now be used to report emergencies in the county.

The communications center says it’s another way resident can communicate with officials.

The texting system was purchased last year and costed more than $312,400.00.

Additional cost for maintenance for the system will be used through the 911 Assistance.