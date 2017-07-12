No electricity in Preble County after trees fall on power lines

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – Strong winds brought down trees and power lines in Preble County, damaging homes and leaving many without power.

Eaton resident Edward Cox said it’s like living “in the dark ages”.

A utility pole with a transformer still affixed to the top sprawled across Eaton Gettysburg road. Strong winds toppled a nearby tree, sending it crashing on top of power lines.

“The fridge stuff is gone. There’s nothing left in the fridge. It all went bad… That’s probably the worst part for me right now – not having a cold drink,” Cox said.

“And my water is on electric – it’s an electric pump – so no water.”

Cox added: “The trees right here on this side of the house. It was really scaring me…. It was blowing constantly. It wasn’t stopping. It was blowing constantly. It was terrible.”

People have begun the lengthy clean-up process after severe weather swept through area, Tuesday.

Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson said crews are working around the clock to get things back to normal.

“Working with DP&L, those road crews can verify that those lines are no longer hot, they’re safe, they can get in there and get the trees cleaned up, get the roadways open, DP&L can then work on reconnecting the electric,” Simpson said.

“The goal is to get the roadways open and then DP&L can work on reconnecting everybody to the electric but everybody’s got to work together.”

For another unlucky resident, a massive tree fell directly on top of his home.

“A window got broken in the center upstairs. And I’m sure there’s roof damage and I can see the gutters are smashed,” James Kennedy said.

Kennedy said he was actually outside fixing a pipe when the storm hit.

“The wind starting picking up and the wind started blowing so we stood like in an overhang and a gust came and practically blew me and Nicky over – my assistant,” Kennedy said.

Another man was seen gathering fallen branches in his yard.

“We sat in and left the window blinds open so we could see out and it was just blowing and blowing and the trees twisting,” Stanley Arthur said. “It was terrible.”