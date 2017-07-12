Road closures for Dayton Blues Festival

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Before you head down to the Dayton Blues Festival this weekend, several roads will be closed Sunday.

Officials say these road closures will help with traffic from the festival.

These roads will be closed Sunday, July 16 from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.:

  • Monument Avenue from Jefferson Street to Patterson Boulevard
  • St. Clair Street from First Street to Monument Avenue
  • Harries Street from the parking garage to Monument Avenue.

The free Dayton Blues festival will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sunday, July 16

More information about the festival can be found here.

 

