West Carrollton to host new Mini-Triathlon

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kids between 4-years-old and 11 years-old can compete in the new Mini-Triathlon in West Carrollton.
The Super Heroes in Training will take place August 5.
The kids will be split into different age groups:
- 4-years-old and 5-years-old
- 6-years-old to 8-years-old
- 9-years-old to 11-years-old
Kids will be swimming, cycling and sprinting at the event.
The registration fee is $5 per child and includes a free t-shirt when you sign up before July 26.
Registration and more information about the event can be found here.