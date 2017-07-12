West Carrollton to host new Mini-Triathlon

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kids between 4-years-old and 11 years-old can compete in the new Mini-Triathlon in West Carrollton.

The Super Heroes in Training will take place August 5.

The kids will be split into different age groups:

4-years-old and 5-years-old

6-years-old to 8-years-old

9-years-old to 11-years-old

Kids will be swimming, cycling and sprinting at the event.

The registration fee is $5 per child and includes a free t-shirt when you sign up before July 26.

Registration and more information about the event can be found here.