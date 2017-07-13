18-year-old indicted on murder charges after teen killed by stray bullet

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two men arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 14-year-old while in her bedroom have been indicted on murder charges.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Jason Tidwell on murder, tampering with evidence and other charges Thursday.

Dylan Angel and Jason Tidwell were arrested last week after a shooting on July 4.

Investigators said two groups were fighting outside a home on Morse Avenue when shots were fired. At least one of those bullets went into the house where Mackenna Kronenberger was in her bedroom.

Kronenberger, a sophomore at Carroll High School, was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Tidwell is in the Montgomery County Jail being held on $1 million bond. He is scheduled to be in court Tuesday.

Dayton Police are still looking for two men they say witnessed the shooting. Investigators want to speak with Michael Jergens and Victor Hernandez about the case.

Anyone who knows where these two men can be found is asked to call police.