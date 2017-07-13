Bomb squad called to Dayton intersection

By Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo/Justin Kraus)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton bomb squad has been called to the intersection West Hillcrest Avenue and Salem Avenue after a report of a grenade found in the intersection.

2 NEWS has learned when the bomb squad arrived they discovered a smoke grenade in the street. The squad is working to dispose of the smoke bomb now and say there is no there is no threat to the public.

The intersection and several surrounding streets are closed while police deal with the issue.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene. We will keep you updated as we learn more information.

 

