NBC News- A Florida man is behind bars after police discovered a cocaine-stuffed Cookie Monster doll in his car during a traffic stop.

A Monroe County deputy pulled over 39-year-old Camus McNair Wednesday for an obscured license plate.

The car was searched after the deputy smelled marijuana, and an unusually heavy toy Cookie Monster was found.

Inside, investigators found 314 grams of cocaine.

McNair is now facing charges of cocaine trafficking.