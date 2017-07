WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A car drove off of I-75 Thursday morning and landed in a creek in West Carrollton.

The accident happened shortly after 9:00 a.m. Thursday on the northbound side of I-75 near Dixie Avenue.

The car left the roadway in the median of I-75 and landed in a creek below. The driver has been removed from the car but there is no word yet on the extent of injuries, if any.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and we will keep you updated as we learn more information.