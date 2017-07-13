Co-workers of woman slain during mass shooting ‘devastated’

CINCINNATI (AP) — A co-worker of an Indiana woman killed during a mass shooting at a gender reveal party in Ohio says the last thing he told her before she left work last week was to be safe.

The Enquirer reports 22-year-old Autum Garrett’s supervisor at a Huntington, Indiana, manufacturing plant says Garrett’s co-workers are “devastated.”

Eight people were wounded Saturday night, including the pregnant woman and three children, when two men entered a suburban Cincinnati home and began shooting.

Garrett’s husband, Bryan, was shot in the eye. The couple’s two children were among the wounded.

The pregnant woman lost the child, a boy, after being shot in the leg.

No suspects have been arrested. An anonymous donor is offering a $10,000 to reward for information.