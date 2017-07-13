Columbus police release body-cam footage of deadly officer-involved shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police has released video from body cameras of a deadly officer involved shooting in the Franklinton area, Friday.

Columbus Police said Kareem Ali Nadir Jones was shot by two officers after a confrontation in the Franklinton area around 5:45 p.m. Friday.

The video appears to show Jones backing away with his hands up. Police say Jones refused to comply with the officers orders to “get down.”

The video shows Jones turning and reaching toward his back with his right hand where there appears to be a gun in his waistband. That’s when the officers fired.

“They did it by the book,” says Jason Pappas, president of the local police union. “It’s clear as day on this video that this suspect reaches back and is retrieving that firearm from his waistband at the time that he is shot.”

Police said the officers were patrolling the area when they saw Jones walking between cars with erratic behavior. Police said a brief conversation turned into a confrontation after they saw the gun and they felt threatened after Jones refused repeated commands to get on the ground. That’s when both officers fired shots. Police said Jones did not follow the officers’ commands.

Rex Elliott, an attorney working for Jones’ family, questions the officers’ approach to the situation.

“The question is, why?” Elliott asked. “Why pull your guns at that stage? Why not try to calm the situation down? It just didn’t need to go here. This guy was not outside committing any type of criminal activity.”

**WARNING: The full video contains graphic content**

Police said a handgun was found at the scene. They say it was a 9 millimeter Glock that had been reported stolen in Vandalia, Ohio.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther released the following statement in regards to released footage:

The body worn camera video released today is a graphic reminder of the dangers police officers face every day, and illustrates the split-second decisions officers must make to keep Columbus neighborhoods safe. Any loss of life is tragic. We feel for the friends and family left behind, and for the officers who will forever be impacted. Body worn cameras, however, can help provide early answers to difficult questions, and aid the thorough investigation that follows. They are an important tool that will help protect officers, the public and the public’s trust.”