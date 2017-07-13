3 firefighters taken to hospital battling blaze

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Three firefighters were hurt battling a blaze that claimed one and damaged two others Thursday morning.

Bryan Adams of the Dayton Fire Department said Thursday morning two firefighters were taken to an area hospital with burn injuries and a third firefighter suffered a medical issue but three incidents were minor.

When firefighters arrived in the 100 block of Church street a house was fully engulfed in flames. That fire quickly spread to a pair of surrounding homes.

Adams said investigators believe  the first home was vacant but he did know whether the surrounding home were occupied or not.

Fire investigators are still trying to determine what started the blaze. The first home is a total loss and the other two are being evaluated.

