DP&L restore power for residents without electricity for 48+ hours

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – More than 600 Dayton Power and Light crews worked around the clock Thursday to restore power to hundreds without it.

The lights are back on in Brianne Swisher’s household after a seemingly never-ending nightmare of darkness and intense heat. Swisher spent Tuesday waiting for the power to come back on.

“We had hopes that it was right around the corner,” Swisher said. “We had no idea it was going to be 48 hours.”

She spent 48 hours with no lights and no air conditioning.

“We’ve sat outside a lot,” Swisher said. “Just to try and get what little breeze we could. It was up to 86 in the house yesterday so it was unbearable in there.”

During that time, Swisher stocked up on ice bags to keep cool. She says the outage has cost her $300 worth of groceries, which she had to throw out.

“We had just went to the grocery store,” Swisher said. “And just stocked up and there’s a lot of meat that went bad.”

Swisher’s power was flipped back on early Thursday night. She says since then things have started to get back to normal.

“It feels good to walk through that door and it be nice to walk to that fridge and get a cold cup of tea.”

DP&L wants to remind you to be prepared in case your power goes out when the next storm hits. For more information on what to include in your storm preparedness kit, click here.