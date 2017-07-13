Edison State Community College to welcome new deans

Photo courtesy of Edison State Community College

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – Two new deans at Edison State Community College officially begin their terms this month.

Dr. Paul Heintz will now serve as the Dean of Arts and Sciences. Dr. Heintz recently served as Interim Vice President of Academic Affairs. Edison State is his Alma Mater and then spent 16 years as an instructor and professor of psychology and at different universities.

Dr. Paul Heintz

 

Dr. Tony Human will be the Dean of Professional and Technical Programs. Dr. Human joins Edison State’s academic leadership team with his skill set from working with the United States Air Force for 24 years. He spent time as a Dean of Faculty, Dean of Students, Dean of Administration, and Professor of Construction for the USAF.

Dr. Tony Human

 

 

 

