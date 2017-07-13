Grace Norman attends ESPY Awards

Grace Norman, with Michael Phelps, at the ESPY Awards/Mark Weinstein

LOS ANGELES, California (WDTN) — Cedarville University track standout Grace Norman traveled to Los Angeles for the ESPY Awards on Wednesday night.

Norman, a sophomore at Cedarville, was nominated for Best Female Athlete with a Disability.

The Xenia Christian graduate did not win the award, but got the experience of a lifetime, meeting the biggest names in sports, including U.S. Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps.

Norman won the gold medal in the triathlon and a bronze medal in the 400-meters at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio.

She is majoring in nursing at Cedarville University.

Swimmer Becca Meyers won the 2017 ESPY Award for Best Female Athlete with a Disability.

Grace Norman ESPY Awards

