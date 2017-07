DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Senator Rob Portman said in a statement Thursday that he opposes the last draft of the New Senate Health Care legislation.

Senator Portman goes on to say that there are not many choices left for health care insurance for Ohioans.

As this process moves forward, I will continue to work with my colleagues to ensure that our health care system works better for all Ohioans — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) July 13, 2017

You can read the full statement on Senator Portman’s Facebook page.

