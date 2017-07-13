Old Bag of Nails

By Published:

Recipes:
Bread Pudding
Preheat oven to 350
Grease pan with margarine and add chopped Texas Toast to pan and spread evenly
Mix eggs, milk, sugar, nutmeg, cinnamon and vanilla and pour evenly over bread
Cover the pan with plastic wrap and then foil and bake for 60 minutes
Remove plastic wrap and foil and bake for the remaining 20-30 minutes
Top with homemade bourbon sauce, ice cream and cinnamon

Mussels
A pound of mussels, sautéed with our house made garlic and white wine sauce 4 jumbo shrimp and topped with garlic bread
Mussel sauce consists of garlic powder, crushed red pepper flakes, dill, lemon juice, white wine, margarine, kosher salt, black pepper and old bay seasoning

 

