Old Bag of Nails

Recipes:

Bread Pudding

Preheat oven to 350

Grease pan with margarine and add chopped Texas Toast to pan and spread evenly

Mix eggs, milk, sugar, nutmeg, cinnamon and vanilla and pour evenly over bread

Cover the pan with plastic wrap and then foil and bake for 60 minutes

Remove plastic wrap and foil and bake for the remaining 20-30 minutes

Top with homemade bourbon sauce, ice cream and cinnamon

Mussels

A pound of mussels, sautéed with our house made garlic and white wine sauce 4 jumbo shrimp and topped with garlic bread

Mussel sauce consists of garlic powder, crushed red pepper flakes, dill, lemon juice, white wine, margarine, kosher salt, black pepper and old bay seasoning