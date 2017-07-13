Police: Fuel truck driver overdoses at Ohio gas station

By Published:

CLEVES, Ohio (AP) — Police say a fuel truck driver was found slumped over the wheel of his running vehicle after apparently overdosing at a southwest Ohio gas station.

WLWT-TV reports 36-year-old Kristopher Phoenix has been charged with felony drug possession and operating a vehicle under the influence. The Cincinnati man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Cleves, 17 miles (27 kilometers) northwest of Cincinnati.

Cleves Police Chief Rick Jones says Phoenix was “sitting on a bomb.”

Police say a customer noticed Phoenix slumped over the wheel of the tanker and notified store clerks who called police. Officers found a film canister inside the truck containing heroin, pills and a straw. Police say Phoenix didn’t need to be revived with the opioid reversal drug naloxone.

Phoenix’s public defender wasn’t immediately available for comment Thursday.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s