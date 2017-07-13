Police: Fuel truck driver overdoses at Ohio gas station

CLEVES, Ohio (AP) — Police say a fuel truck driver was found slumped over the wheel of his running vehicle after apparently overdosing at a southwest Ohio gas station.

WLWT-TV reports 36-year-old Kristopher Phoenix has been charged with felony drug possession and operating a vehicle under the influence. The Cincinnati man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Cleves, 17 miles (27 kilometers) northwest of Cincinnati.

Cleves Police Chief Rick Jones says Phoenix was “sitting on a bomb.”

Police say a customer noticed Phoenix slumped over the wheel of the tanker and notified store clerks who called police. Officers found a film canister inside the truck containing heroin, pills and a straw. Police say Phoenix didn’t need to be revived with the opioid reversal drug naloxone.

Phoenix’s public defender wasn’t immediately available for comment Thursday.