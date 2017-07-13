Police: Naked man offers candy in Middletown neighborhood

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WLWT) – A man was arrested in Middletown, Ohio, Tuesday evening, accused of offering people candy while completely naked.

Police said they received reports of the odd behavior around 9:20 p.m. in the 700 block of 17th Avenue.

Authorities found Michael Morgan, who was “show(ing) signs of intoxication and was sweating profusely,” according to a police report. The report adds that Morgan had “feces all over his person.”

Witnesses told police that Morgan took off his clothes, defecated on a chair and attempted to sell candy to people.

Neighbors also accused Morgan of masturbating in a home’s backyard, according to the report.

Morgan, who is known to police, was arrested and found with dozens of bags of candy, police said. Authorities said they believe the candies were stolen from a nearby convenience store.

He faces charges of public indecency, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.