Porch package bandits pilfer decoys

By Published:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utha (KSL) – Brian Calitri’s porch has been a prime target for package thieves.

“The last four years it’s gotten really bad,” Calitri said.

His Salt Lake City home has been hit dozens of times and he’s filed more than 30 police reports, he said.

And despite his surveillance cameras giving police extra evidence, he said each time the thieves typically get away.

“I always file a police report but it’s tough to track them down, so I end up having to do my own thing and it works, it really works,” Calitiri said.

So over the last two months, he developed an interesting deterrent for thieves — dog poop.

Calitiri’s dog, Jimmy, will help him curb the criminals. Jimmy’s deed? Filling decoy boxes.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s