Senate Judiciary Committee chairman says he is asking Donald Trump Jr. to testify; will subpoena if necessary

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate Judiciary Committee chairman said on Thursday he is asking Donald Trump Jr. to testify and will subpoena him if necessary.

President Donald Trump’s eldest son released an email chain Tuesday that shows him discussing plans to hear damaging information on Hillary Clinton that were described as “part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.”

The emails are the first documentary evidence that a top Trump associate took a meeting to hear damaging information about Clinton with the understanding that it was connected to a Russian government effort to help Trump in the 2016 election. Trump Jr., in addition to being the president’s son, was deeply involved in his presidential campaign.

In a statement Tuesday, Trump’s eldest son said he was posting the emails “in order to be totally transparent.” The emails with music publicist Rob Goldstone show that Trump Jr. was told that the Russian government had information that could “incriminate” Clinton and her dealings with Russia.