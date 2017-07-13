Siri extends hit streak, Dragons end losing streak

Clinton, Iowa—Jose Siri blasted a two-run home run to extend his hitting streak to 20 straight games as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Clinton Lumber Kings 8-4 on Thursday night. Siri tied the club record for longest hitting streak with his home run, then added a double later in the game to lead the Dragons to the win as they snapped an eight game losing streak.

Dragons starting pitcher Andrew Jordan (4-6) earned the win, going five innings and allowing three hits and two runs with two walks and five strikeouts. It was Jordan’s first win since May 7th. Reliever Jesse Adams came on in the bottom of the ninth to earn his second save, striking out both batters he faced.

Up Next: The Dragons (7-14, 48-43) close out the three-game series with the Lumber Kings (7-14, 38-50) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. (EDT). Matt Blandino (1-2, 4.40) will start for the Dragons.

The next Dragons home game is Wednesday, July 19 when they host the Peoria Chiefs at Fifth Third Field in the opener to a six-game home stand.

All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE and on the internet at wone.com. Games are also available on the Dayton Dragons mobile app.