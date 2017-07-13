Still more thunderstorms and rain Thursday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s been a rainy week so far and more thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected Thursday.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says muggy conditions persist and thunderstorms with heavy rain return Thursday. Some of those storms could also contain hail and strong wind for the southern parts of the Miami Valley.

The entire Miami Valley is under a flood watch from the rain earlier in the week.

Thunderstorms may linger into early Friday but a cold front pushes through around mid-day ending our rain chances in the afternoon. Drier conditions will build in just in time for the upcoming weekend.

