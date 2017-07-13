Thousands still without electricity

NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of people are still in the dark, Thursday night, after Tuesday’s severe weather knocked out electrical service.

Outages are widespread across the Miami Valley. Residents in New Lebanon and Trotwood say they’re coping as best as they can.

“It’s rough,” Judy Hoskins said. “Especially when it was 92 degrees yesterday. We were just sweating – no matter what you did.

“No power. No air condition. This will let you know how spoiled you are when you can’t go to the wall and turn up the air.”

And she’s not the only one.

Darren Ferris said he has “no power, no electric, no water.”

Nancy Winterbotham explained: “You live out here in the country like we do, everything runs on electric.”

Residents forced to juggle a loss of power with ongoing storm clean-up efforts.

Downed tree limbs and downed power lines, line the streets.

Cable and electric crews on hand working to restore service to the thousands of people who are still in the dark.

DP&L called Tuesday’s storm, the most disruptive in five years.

With no power and no water, one woman told me she’s just trying to make the best of a bad situation.

“You change your way of living and your style of living,” Winterbotham said.

“We talked to a lot of the neighbors and talked about a block party and trying to make the best of everything.”

With many people unable to cook because of their electric stoves, they’ve got to keep things simple at dinner time.

Hoskins said: “We have lots of peanut butter and bread.”