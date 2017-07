TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Trotwood Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened early on Thursday morning.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Little Richmond Road and 49 North.

Medics were called to the scene and at least one person was taken to the hospital.

One person was treated at the scene and released.

Police didn’t release conditions of any crash victims or say what led to the crash.

It remains under investigation.