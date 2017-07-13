Visitation for pastor killed in Cincinnati crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The visitation for Father Chris Coleman are from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Thursday at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Chains in downtown Cincinnati.

Father Chris Coleman, 50, was the passenger in a car that lost control and flipped onto a golf course.

Father Coleman was pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Hospital.

Before going to the Queen City, he severed as a pastor for six years at St. Anthony in Dayton.

A mass of christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. Friday.