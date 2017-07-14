ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Three out of five dogs that attacked a woman in St. Petersburg were scheduled to be put down Thursday.

The attack seriously injured a 62-year-old woman in her neighborhood along 21st Street South last week.

Animal control officers determined three of the dogs were responsible for the attack.

One will be put up for adoption.

The remaining dog will go back to the owner, who also lives in the St. Pete neighborhood.

Officers responded to a home in the 2100 block of 21st Street South at 9:24 a.m. on Monday, July 3.

When officers arrived, they realized the dogs had escaped through open windows that did not have screens on them.

The dogs charged at the police officers when the officers tried to get out of their patrol cars.

The officers had to spray fire extinguishers to keep the dogs away from them.

A Pinellas County Animal Control officer also responded and had to fight off a dog.

When the dogs jumped back inside the home, officers were able to use pepper spray to keep them back while they closed the windows.

Laquanda Butler was bitten by one of the dogs.