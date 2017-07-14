4 children found inside house in ‘deplorable condition’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Dayton found four children inside a home Thursday in what they say was filled with trash and had very little food.

Police went to the home after they spotted a car driving erratically on Philadelphia Drive near Otterbein Avenue.

According to a police report on the incident, officers tried to pull the car over but the driver sped away. Police did not pursue the car as they believed it was unsafe to do so.

Officers later went to the registered address of the car owner and found Joshua Boles, 30 inside the home in the 3800 block of Lori Sue Avenue. The police report states police have had prior interactions with Boles and records show he has a history of drugs and weapons. Officers placed Boles in handcuffs for safety.

Boles told officers his four children were in the house and there was no other adult present.

One of the officers on the scene went inside to check on the welfare of the children and found what the report says are “deplorable conditions,”

The report says there was “clothing and miscellaneous items that cluttered the home.” The officer noted there was half-eaten food lying around the home as well as cigarette butts and trash.

Police found four children in the home ranging in age from one- to nine-years-old.

Police say the bathroom toilets were both full of human waste to the point of nearly overflowing and one of the bathroom faucets was continuously running into a bucket that appeared to be moldy.

The report also say the floor throughout the home was sticky and covered with an unknown substance. and few of the lights in the home were in operation.

Officers checked the refrigerator, freezer and cabinets and found very little food.

Police contacted the mother who came to the house and told officers she had been only been staying there for the last two weeks while she works to arrange rides to work.

Boles was arrested and taken to the Montgomery County Jail for failure to comply, child endangering for the conditions of the home and leaving the children unattended.

The children were removed and placed with a family member, according to the report.