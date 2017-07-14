Austin Landing plans expansion

Miami Township, Ohio (WDTN) – A major shopping, business and residential hub here is getting even bigger. Friday, developers announced plans to expand Austin Landing.

During a Breakfast Briefing at the Racquet Club, VisCap Development president Larry Dillin addressed members of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce. He explained the company has been planning phase II of Austin Landing since 2015.

“Projects like this, of this scale, take a long time to plan well so you can it right when you go to execution,” Dillin said.

Shopper Julio Camacho said he appreciates the variety of amenities available at Austin Landing.

“It’s nice to have an outdoor area where you can get a lot of restaurants to pick from and a lot of stuff to do,” Camacho said.

The new project is still in its planning stages, but Dillin said the company will be expanding the development to the Springboro side of Austin Landing.

VisCap is currently vetting potential tenants. Like the existing complex, the new addition will include mixed use residential, retail and office space. The company will also make improvements to traffic flow in the area.

Dillin said he hopes the development will draw consumers and commuters from both Dayton and Cincinnati and become a destination from people traveling along Interstate 75.

VisCap said the development will roll out slowly and methodically and the first new buildings will open in 2018.