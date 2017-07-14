Car fire spreads to house in Jefferson Township

A car was destroyed by fire on Birdland Avenue in Jefferson Township.

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A car was destroyed by fire in Jefferson Township early on Friday morning.

The fire happened in the 5800 block of Birdland Avenue just before 1 a.m. on Friday.

Fire officials say a short in the car battery caused the fire. The car caught on fire in the front yard of a house, before the fire spread to the house.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames on the house quickly, but the car was destroyed.

The car owner says the fire escalated quickly.

“Flames just got to going up,: the car owner said. “I’m telling buzz, get out the car, get out the car.”

“We throw water on it, more flames come up. I’m like Buzz, get out the car, get out the car. You know, we ran. You feel me? We didn’t have no choice.”

No one was hurt in the fire.

