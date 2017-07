Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with Graeter’s!

Turtle Sundae

Ingredients:

1 Pint of Graeter’s Madagascar Vanilla ice cream

6 chocolate brownies (premade or homemade)

Graeter’s Hot Fudge Sauce

Graeter’s Butterscotch topping

Pecans, chopped

Cherries

Six serving bowls

Directions:

1. Place a brownie in each serving bowl and add a scoop of Graeter’s Ice Cream on top.

2 Add the hot fudge sauce and butterscotch topping.

3. Next, add the whipped cream, sprinkle with pecans and then top with a cherry.