Cincinnati community leaders demand third Ray Tensing trial

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — The family of Sam DuBose as well as leaders from the Black Lawyers Association, the Cincinnati chapter of the NAACP and other groups are expected to address the public Friday.

A news conference was held in front of the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, where leaders demanded a third trial of Ray Tensing, the officer who shot DuBose.

“This case is not done. The DuBose family is not done,” Donyetta Bailey, president of the Black Lawyers Association of Cincinnati, said. “So again, we are asking that you retry Ray Tensing and show the community that your office is committed to ensuring that the judicial system works equally and fairly for all people (regardless of their race, color or creed), even at times when this task proves unpopular, difficult and/or daunting.”

A mistrial has been declared twice in the murder and voluntary manslaughter case of Tensing, who was a University of Cincinnati police officer when he shot DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop.

Prosecutors were directed by Judge Leslie Ghiz to decide whether to retry Tensing by a July 24 hearing.