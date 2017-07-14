Cincinnati community leaders demand third Ray Tensing trial

WLWT Digital Staff Published:
Former University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing, left, looks down as the chief deputy coroner of the Hamilton County, Ohio, Coroner's office, Dr. Karen Looman (not shown) testifies in Tensing's retrial Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a July 19, 2015, traffic stop. (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool)

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — The family of Sam DuBose as well as leaders from the Black Lawyers Association, the Cincinnati chapter of the NAACP and other groups are expected to address the public Friday.

A news conference was held in front of the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, where leaders demanded a third trial of Ray Tensing, the officer who shot DuBose.

“This case is not done. The DuBose family is not done,” Donyetta Bailey, president of the Black Lawyers Association of Cincinnati, said. “So again, we are asking that you retry Ray Tensing and show the community that your office is committed to ensuring that the judicial system works equally and fairly for all people (regardless of their race, color or creed), even at times when this task proves unpopular, difficult and/or daunting.”

A mistrial has been declared twice in the murder and voluntary manslaughter case of Tensing, who was a University of Cincinnati police officer when he shot DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop.

Prosecutors were directed by Judge Leslie Ghiz to decide whether to retry Tensing by a July 24 hearing.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s