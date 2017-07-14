City of Dayton crews to clean up tree limbs all weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Over the past two days, the city of Dayton Public Works received hundreds of calls about fallen trees and tree limbs.

Trucks have been driving up and down the streets of Dayton to clean up the damage from the storms.

Officials say 10 crews have been cutting down trees and removing debris from the roads.

Each crew has a team of three people working together.

Neighbors are happy to know that the city is doing something to clean up the streets.

Officials tell 2 News street maintenance crews will work all weekend to clean up trees and debris.

People who live in the city of Dayton can drop off tree limbs at the Wagner Ford Landfill.

 

 

