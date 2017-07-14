Skeletal remains found behind Carlisle home

CARLISLE, Ohio (WLWT)— Skeletal remains were found in a wooded area behind a Warren County home, Lt. John Faine with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said.

Faine said he is unsure if the remains are human, but said they appeared to have been behind the home for 10-12 weeks.

Officials said units have been at a home on Eagle Ridge Drive since 2 p.m.

Investigators from the Carlisle Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Warren County Coroner’s Office are all at the home.

Yellow crime tape surrounds the home, and investigators are focusing their investigation on a wooded area behind the home.

Faine said the remains have been given to the Coroner’s office.

2 News has a crew on the scene.

WCSO: Skeletal remains found behind a residential home in Carlisle. Cannot confirm human yet. Appear to have been there 10-12 weeks. @WLWT pic.twitter.com/mj0ITLuSyX — Emily Wood (@EmilyWoodWLWT) July 14, 2017