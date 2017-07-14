Skeletal remains found behind Carlisle home

WLWT Digital Staff Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo/ Dominic Wilson)

CARLISLE, Ohio (WLWT)— Skeletal remains were found in a wooded area behind a Warren County home, Lt. John Faine with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said.

Faine said he is unsure if the remains are human, but said they appeared to have been behind the home for 10-12 weeks.

Officials said units have been at a home on Eagle Ridge Drive since 2 p.m.

Investigators from the Carlisle Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Warren County Coroner’s Office are all at the home.

Yellow crime tape surrounds the home, and investigators are focusing their investigation on a wooded area behind the home.

Faine said the remains have been given to the Coroner’s office.

2 News has a crew on the scene.

 

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s