Prosecutor: Dayton man indicted for causing death of mother

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday a man has been indicted in connection with the beating death of his mother.

John Mukes, 53, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on murder and felonious assault charges.

Prosecutors say police were called to a Hoover Avenue home in July 2016 after Mukes called 911 and said his 78-year-old mother had been badly beaten and strangled.

Investigators found no signs of forced entry at the home and say forensic evidence links Mukes to the murder.

Mukes is currently at large and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.