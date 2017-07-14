Fire officials: electrical issue causes attic fire in Dayton house

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Red Cross was called to help several people displaced after a house fire in Dayton.

Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Oxford Avenue around 2:15 a.m. on Friday on a report of an attic fire.

When crews arrived, they found celluloid insulation on fire in the attic of a two-unit house.

Fire officials say people living in one of the units reported having electrical issues during the day.

Those issues continued into the early morning hours, before people living in the house called 911 to report the fire.

Everyone got out safely. DP&L shut off power to the house, allowing firefighters to contain the fire.

The eight people living in the two-unit house were displaced because the power was shut off. The Red Cross is assisting those people.

Fire officials say the house suffered $2,000-$2,500 in damages.

