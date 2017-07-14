France gives pride of place to the US for its Bastille Day

PARIS (AP) — French president Emmanuel Macron went all out Friday to seduce and impress President Donald Trump, and beyond him the whole American people, for France’s annual Bastille Day, making this day of national pride also a celebration of American patriotism and friendship between the two countries.

Macron invited Trump as the guest of honor for France’s national holiday to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I. The two men sat side by side with their wives, speaking animatedly as American and French warplanes roared above the Champs-Elysees, and then exchanged a warm embrace at the end of the ceremony.

The parade coupled traditional displays of military might with a look at wars past and present — and a nod to the U.S. role in both.

Several highlights of the parade put the United States in the spotlight. Eight U.S. Air Force fighter jets were first invited to immediately follow the nine Alphajets of the famous “Patrouille de France” which opened the air parade. A few minutes later, a joint detachment of U.S. 145 Army and Navy troops and Marines soldiers opened the lengthy ground parade. Five of them wore period World War I uniforms.

U.S President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump applaud the aerial show during Bastille Day parade in Paris, Friday, July 14, 2017. Paris has tightened security before its annual Bastille Day parade, which this year is being opened by American troops with President Donald Trump as the guest of honor to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the United States' entry into World War I. French President Emmanuel Macron, right, U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump watch the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs Elysees, in Paris, Friday, July 14, 2017. French and U.S. soldiers display their national flags at the end the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Friday, July 14, 2017. French President Emmanuel Macron, third right,, and his wife Brigitte, fourth left, with U.S President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stand in front of a huge American flag after the Bastille Day parade in Paris, Friday, July 14, 2017. Paris has tightened security before its annual Bastille Day parade, which this year is being opened by American troops with President Donald Trump as the guest of honor to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the United States' entry into World War I. French President Emmanuel Macron, second left, shakes hands with U.S President Donald Trump while First Lady Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron, left, walk on sides after the Bastille Day military parade on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris Friday, July 14, 2017. France's annual Bastille Day parade turned into an event high on American patriotism this year, marked by a warm embrace between President Donald Trump and his French counterpart.

At the end of the ceremony, the two presidential couples walked down from the stand at Place de la Concorde where they had been sitting and stood in front of giant French and American flags that were unfurled by soldiers. The two men shook hands and embraced, then clasped their hands together for a while before Trump was whisked away in his motorcade.

Trump didn’t speak publicly during the ceremony, but he tweeted it was a “great honor” to represent the U.S. at the parade. He added the parade was “magnificent” and congratulated his French counterpart.

Macron, in a speech near the end of the event, thanked the U.S. for intervening in World War I and said the fact that Trump was at his side “is the sign of a friendship across the ages.”

“And that is why I wish to thank them, thank the United States for the choice it made 100 years ago,” he said.

Macron also said that the U.S. and France are firm friends and “this is why nothing will ever separate us.”

Also in the parade were French soldiers taking part in the mission against the Islamic State group. France and the United States are among a coalition of nations fighting the extremist organization. The iconic Champs-Elysees avenue where the parade took place was the target of two recent extremist attacks. Two hours before the parade Friday, the famed boulevard was emptied, as was the Place de la Concorde with its golden-tipped obelisk.

After the parade, Trump returned immediately to the U.S., while Macron was heading to the southern city of Nice, where last year an extremist plowed a truck into the holiday crowd, killing dozens. IS claimed responsibility for that attack and others in France.

The Paris celebrations of Bastille Day are expected to end with a spectacular fireworks display fired from near the Eiffel Tower.