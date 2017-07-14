Growing frustration over delays to clean up scorched soap factory

Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There’s growing frustration over the delays to clean up the old Hewitt Soap Factory on Linden Avenue.

A fast moving fire ripped through the building in December causing significant damage.  Since then, the dilapidated building remains an eyesore for the area.

Residents in the East Dayton neighborhood said they were expecting the scorched factory to be cleanup in June, but so far it hasn’t happened yet.

The city approved funds and contracted with a company to clean up the factors at the end of May.

In a statement the city officials told 2 NEWS, “Green City Demolition just received approval of their demolition and cleanup plan from the EPA Friday.  By law there is a mandatory 10 business day wait period.  After the wait period, we will have a more formal date for cleanup to share.”

