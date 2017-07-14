Man cleared of murder guilty on other charge

By Published: Updated:
Awet Teskeste was arrested by Dayton Police in connection to a shooting Wednesday, November 18, 2015. (Photo: Montgomery County Jail)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Friday that Awet Eugene Teskeste, 38, of Dayton has been found guilty after a bench trial for the November 2015 double shooting that occurred on North Gettysburg Avenue.

Teskeste was originally charged with murder back in 2015, but according to the Montgomery County Jail records, the murder charge had been cleared.

READ MORE: Murder charge cleared against shooting suspect

On November 18, 2015, Teskeste fired multiple shots at a vehicle outside PC’s Lounge in the 2300 block of North Gettysburg Avenue.

At the time, Milton L. Davis-Thompkins, 29, and a woman were in the parked car.

Officials say Thompkins was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Officials also said the woman suffered serious injuries.

After trial Friday, a judge returned Teskeste’s guilty verdicts on two counts of Tampering with Evidence.

Teskeste is scheduled to be sentenced August 16.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s