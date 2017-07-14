Man cleared of murder guilty on other charge

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Friday that Awet Eugene Teskeste, 38, of Dayton has been found guilty after a bench trial for the November 2015 double shooting that occurred on North Gettysburg Avenue.

Teskeste was originally charged with murder back in 2015, but according to the Montgomery County Jail records, the murder charge had been cleared.

On November 18, 2015, Teskeste fired multiple shots at a vehicle outside PC’s Lounge in the 2300 block of North Gettysburg Avenue.

At the time, Milton L. Davis-Thompkins, 29, and a woman were in the parked car.

Officials say Thompkins was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Officials also said the woman suffered serious injuries.

After trial Friday, a judge returned Teskeste’s guilty verdicts on two counts of Tampering with Evidence.

Teskeste is scheduled to be sentenced August 16.