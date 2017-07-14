Man hospitalized after suspected hash oil explosion

HAZEL DELL, Wash. (AP) — A man has been hospitalized after suffering burns from an explosion that fire officials suspect was caused by an attempt to extract hash oil at his apartment.

The Columbian reports the man suffered burns to his face and hands and remained intubated and sedated on Thursday in a Portland hospital’s burn center.

Clark County Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Young says that when the 40-year-old man lit a cigarette in his apartment on Sunday, it exploded some butane and propane vapors.

Young says the vapors were suspected to have come from the marijuana extraction process used to produce hash oil.

Young said the fire was put out by sprinklers.

