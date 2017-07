If you’re a busy parent, sometimes the last thing you want to do is spend hours in the kitchen after a hard days work. Kate’s Plate wants to do all the busy work for you!

Margarita Chicken

1.25 cups black rice

2.5 cups chicken stock

4 chicken breast fillets

3 tbs tequila

4 tbs lime juice

3 tbs agave nectar

4 tbs avocado oil

2 tsp lime zest

2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp black pepper

2 tsp minced garlic