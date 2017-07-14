New car wash in Centerville to give customers free car washes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Need a car wash this weekend?

A new car wash on the 6200 block of Far Hills Avenue is giving away free car washes July 14 to July 16.

Mike’s Carwash is celebrating its grand opening all weekend long.

Customers will receive a free Ultimate Car Wash that is originally $20.

The Ultimate Car Wash includes FastWax, wheel bright, underbody and tire shine.

The new car wash will be accepting donations all weekend to the Ronald McDonald House of Charities.

Mike Dahm, president of Mike’s Car Wash, says he’s excited about finally having a car wash at this new location.

“We have been looking forward to expanding in the Dayton market for quite some time and are thrilled that it is finally time to celebrate doing so,” Dahm said. “We hope the people of Centerville are not only able to use this weekend as an opportunity to experience our outstanding customer service, but to also support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton.”

Here is a list of other Mike’s Car Wash locations:

Evansville, Indiana

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Jeffersonville, Indiana

Mishawaka, Indiana

Florence, Kentucky

Cincinnati, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio