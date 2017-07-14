Ohio county fair hogs to be destroyed after swine flu found

WILMINGTON, Ohio (AP) — State officials have ordered the slaughter of nearly 300 hogs at a county fair in Ohio after at least two animals tested positive for swine flu.

A Clinton County fair representative confirmed on Thursday that hogs had tested positive and said everything in the hog barn, including animals, would have to be destroyed.

Fair officials will disinfect the barn to stop the virus from spreading.

Hog breeder Joey Johnson says it’s been difficult, especially for children whose animals will be slaughtered.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says when humans are infected with swine flu it’s typically transmitted by prolonged exposure to hogs at agricultural fairs.

