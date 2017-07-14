OVI check point planned Friday near New Carlisle

By Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo/Mike Burianek)

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple law enforcement agencies will work together at an OVI checkpoint in Springfield on Friday night.

The Ohio Stage Highway Patrol, the Clark County Sheriff’s Department and the Clark County OVI Taskforce will be at the checkpoint.

It will be from 8 p.m. until 12 a.m. on State Route 235 south of New Carlisle in Clark County.

The checkpoint is funded by federal grants.

Law enforcement says the checkpoints are important to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

There will also be saturation patrols near the checkpoint to prevent alcohol-related injuries and fatal crashes.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s