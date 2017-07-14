OVI check point planned Friday near New Carlisle

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple law enforcement agencies will work together at an OVI checkpoint in Springfield on Friday night.

The Ohio Stage Highway Patrol, the Clark County Sheriff’s Department and the Clark County OVI Taskforce will be at the checkpoint.

It will be from 8 p.m. until 12 a.m. on State Route 235 south of New Carlisle in Clark County.

The checkpoint is funded by federal grants.

Law enforcement says the checkpoints are important to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

There will also be saturation patrols near the checkpoint to prevent alcohol-related injuries and fatal crashes.