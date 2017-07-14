Police: Juvenile shoots school window with pellet gun

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to a school Thursday about juveniles playing with a gun at a school.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. at the 230 block of Baltimore Street.

When police arrived at the scene, the parents of the juveniles were standing outside the parking lot.

Police entered the school and talked to two employees who say there were four small bullet holes in a window.

The only damage the police saw was one window pane cracked, according to the report.

The school employees showed police video evidence of the incident.

The video showed six Turkish teenagers arrived at the school in black cars around 4:40 p.m. The video also had one teenager get out of the car with a gun. Police later learned that it was a pellet gun.

Police identified the person with the pellet gun and asked him questions about the incident in the police cruiser.

According to the police report, the teen in the police car said he was carrying the gun for someone else in the group and that they were supposed to start a fight.

Police talked with the other juveniles and confirmed that the owner of the pellet gun was a different teenager in the group who shot at the school window.

Later, police talked to the parents of the juveniles.

Police talked to the father of the son who owns the pellet gun. Police confirmed the address of his house and told him his son will receive a summons arrest in the mail for criminal damaging.