Some DP&L customers still without power from Tuesday’s storms

By Published:
This image shows a broken tree in Englewood on Westerly Drive. (WDTN Photo/Justin Kraus)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — DP&L is still working to restore power to some customers who lost service during severe storms on Tuesday.

A message posted on DP&L’s website indicates 62 customers are still without power from Tuesday’s storm.

The company says it plans to have all power restored to customers in the Miami Valley by Friday.

DP&L is also giving away ice again on Friday. Ice distribution will be from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday at the Trotwood Firehouse and Camden on N. Main Street.

The complete message from DP&L is posted below:

DP&L power outage message/DP&L website

