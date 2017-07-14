Spielman sues Ohio State over likenesses

Associated Press Published:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — One of Ohio State’s most famous football stars has sued the university over a marketing program he says used athletes’ photos without permission and robbed them of compensation.

Linebacker Chris Spielman filed the lawsuit Friday in federal court in Columbus on behalf of current and former Ohio State football players, including running back Archie Griffin, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1974 and 1975.

Among programs targeted by the lawsuit is a Honda-sponsored collection of 64 banners hung around Ohio Stadium featuring photos of former players.

The lawsuit wants the marketing programs stopped and the ex-athletes compensated.

An Ohio State spokesman said he was looking into the matter.

