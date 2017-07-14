Superintendent bans homework for elementary students

MARION CO., FL (WDTN) — A school superintendent in Florida issued a “no homework” mandate for elementary students.

According to WESH, the NBC affiliate in Orlando, Superintendent Heidi Maier cited research that shows young children do better in school when they are given a break. She said the district’s 31 elementary schools will not give out homework this year.

The school district will also ask parents to read with their children for 20 minutes every night instead of having homework time.

Maier told parents via a phone message that the children will also have 20 minutes of recess daily.