Swine flu infected hog at the Clinton County Fair

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A hog at the Clinton County Fair tested positive for swine flu. The barn where the animal was housed is now being quarantined.

All of the pigs will be slaughtered and the barn will be disinfected.

Clinton County Agriculture Society president Scot Gerber says, however, the fair is safe to attend.

“The barn is closed and locked down at this time so we have no activity, no participants, nobody in the facility,” Gerber said.

“There is minimal risk to anybody coming out. No different than catching the common cold or something like that.”

Gerber said only one hog tested positive for swine flu. The hog show finished as scheduled.

The Clinton County Health Department has warned: anyone showing signs of flu-like symptoms after coming in contact with swine, should see a doctor – just to be safe.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture has instructed the fair on what to do to ensure the virus doesn’t spread.

In Dayton, Montgomery County Agriculture Society president John Yancik said they’re doing their part to minimize any risk.

“We have signage throughout the barn – inside and out. We have hand -anitizers throughout all the barns, inside and out. So we have met all their requirements,” Yancik said.

“Our vet has went through all the barns and found no sick animals. So we are good to go as far as the hogs, the cattle, the sheep – all of our animals.”

Health officials say swine flu can be spread from pigs to people, but it is rare.

It’s thought to happen the same way human viruses are spread – when an infected pig sneezes or coughs.

As with any pets or livestock, health officials say you should wash hands after petting and before eating.